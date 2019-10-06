Banksy pokes fun at British bourgeois life with new store

Banksy has set up a "homewares" store in a south London suburb, displaying politically provocative pieces such as the Union Jack stab-proof vest he designed for British rapper Stormzy. The anonymous British street artist from the western England city of Bristol opened "Gross Domestic Product" in Croydon, saying it was "where art irritates life". But the shop will not be open to the public, and all sales will be undertaken online, Banksy said in an Instagram post.



"We hope to offer something for everyone, prices start from £10 [R187] but availability will be limited - all of these products are hand-made in the UK using existing or recycled materials wherever possible," he wrote...