'Good governance means better GDP'
06 October 2019 - 00:14
Improved governance can add as much as two percentage points to GDP, according to Montfort Mlachila, International Monetary Fund's (IMF's) senior resident representative in SA.
Governance in African countries is generally poor. Only two Sub-Saharan countries rank above average in terms of the PRS Group's International Country Risk Guide...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.