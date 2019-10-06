How to ease headaches caused by medical aids

It should be much easier to choose a suitable medical scheme from among the many on the market and to know it provides for a high standard of health-care services, the Competition Commission's health market inquiry says.



The panel that conducted the inquiry, led by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, also thinks schemes discriminate against older, sicker members as they are typically forced to pay more to belong to plans that offer comprehensive cover...