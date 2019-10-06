How to... Make a living in the gig economy

There are many advantages to being a freelance worker rather than working full time, but to succeed you need a good understanding of the way the gig economy works.



"The gig economy is a system that rewards people per task or gig in smaller increments than salaried employees. 'Giggers' would need to understand the demand for their particular job in the market and what that job would typically be priced at," says Muhammed Goolab, an executive committee member of the South African Rewards Association...