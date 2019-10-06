Business

Jeans, by appointment to Duchess of Sussex

06 October 2019 - 00:11 By ADELE SHEVEL

Since Meghan Markle went to collect her new pair of jeans from Tshepo the Jean Maker in Victoria Yards in Johannesburg this week, he's been receiving calls from around the world from would-be collaborators.

Tshepo Mohlala, 28, has been making jeans since 2013, having been inspired by his aunt, Takalani Murudi, in the early 2000s. She was one of the first people in the neighbourhood to go to university "and bring home fashion you'd seen on TV". She went on to become an accountant, and Mohlala caught the fashion bug...

