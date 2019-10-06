PIC urges 'solution' to Peter Moyo, Old Mutual row
06 October 2019 - 00:20
Bury the hatchet as soon as possible. That's what the Public Investment Corp (PIC) wants Old Mutual and former CEO Peter Moyo to do because it's concerned about the destruction of shareholder value brought about by the legal spat.
The PIC, which manages civil servants' pensions and is the largest shareholder in the life insurer, according to Bloomberg data, has until now stayed on the sidelines...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.