Business

PIC urges 'solution' to Peter Moyo, Old Mutual row

06 October 2019 - 00:20 By TJ STRYDOM

Bury the hatchet as soon as possible. That's what the Public Investment Corp (PIC) wants Old Mutual and former CEO Peter Moyo to do because it's concerned about the destruction of shareholder value brought about by the legal spat.

The PIC, which manages civil servants' pensions and is the largest shareholder in the life insurer, according to Bloomberg data, has until now stayed on the sidelines...

