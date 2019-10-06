SA's platinum looks to regain lustre after dim decade
06 October 2019 - 00:07
SA's platinum mining business is the story of a big party and a heavy hangover for which the industry finally thinks it might have a cure.
After a tough decade for the industry, Royal Bafokeng CEO Steve Phiri is one of the leaders who believe SA should consciously create a market for platinum...
