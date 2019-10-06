Sweet-toothed Warren Buffett yields to kale and fibre
06 October 2019 - 00:12
Warren Buffett famously indulges in the fast food, soft drinks and sweets churned out by the companies his Berkshire Hathaway snaps up.
But even he can't resist the recent fervour for healthier alternatives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.