Tech set to decimate bank jobs
06 October 2019 - 00:03
US banks will cut more than 200,000 jobs in the next decade as robots and other technologies bring about the "greatest transfer from labour to capital" the industry has seen, a report by analysts at Wells Fargo claims.
Cuts of this magnitude would represent more than 10% of total bank jobs and clear the way for a "golden age of banking efficiency", according to Mike Mayo, a veteran Wall Street analyst who led the report...
