Vaping may take a hit from Juul crisis
06 October 2019 - 00:07
The crisis at the US vaping group Juul that contributed to the collapse of a possible $200bn (R3-trillion) merger between Altria and Philip Morris International is another example of a fashionable disrupter of a traditional industry faltering.
WeWork has shelved its initial public offering and Juul's $38bn valuation is evaporating...
