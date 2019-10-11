MARKET WRAP: JSE caps best week since June on global optimism over trade

This is the second consecutive week of gains for the rand, which reached its best level in three weeks. It is now up 2.68% to the dollar in October, its biggest gain since June.

TreasuryONE senior dealer Andre Botha said, “Markets have been buoyed by the China-US trade talks seeming to be progressing well and positive Brexit news.” He added that gold had “slipped a little” as investors moved out of safe-haven assets.

Despite the firmer rand, the benchmark R186 government weakened. It was last bid at 8.235% from 8.215% previously.

The JSE all share rose 0.84% on Friday and the top 40 0.76%. Banks led the way, up 2.54%, with financials adding 2.33%. The gold index slumped 5.13%. Resources added 0.75% with the larger diversified miners performing best.

The all share ended the week up 2.86%, its biggest rise since early June. The index is now up 5.31% in 2019.

Anglo American gained 2.8% to R367.74 and Glencore 2.68% to R44.49. The is now up 14.11% this year, while the latter is down 16.95%.

Peregrine Holdings was down 1.23% to R16.87. The company said earlier that it expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) to decrease between 35% and 45%, to between 45.1c and 57.9c, in the six months to end-September.

Nedbank did best among the big four in its sector, up 3.38% to R237.10. It was followed by Absa, adding 3.06% to R160, FirstRand 2.76% to R66.33, and Standard Bank 2.43% to R180.28.

Oil prices rose following a missile attack on an Iranian tanker in the Red Sea, near Saudi Arabia. Brent crude was last up 0.6% to $59.88 a barrel.

Gold fell on a drop in safe-haven demand. At 6.04pm, it was down 0.75% at $1,482.94 an ounce, while platinum fell 1.24% to $889.55.

Statistics SA will release the August retail sales data on Wednesday. Most economists are expecting the data to have softened following a recent Bureau for Economic Research survey that shows confidence among retailers has dried up along with sales volumes. Bloomberg’s median forecast is for a gain of 1.7%, from 2% in July.

