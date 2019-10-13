Cabinet crunch time for Eskom
13 October 2019 - 00:10
Markets will be watching Wednesday's cabinet meeting closely for signs that the government has taken some urgently needed decisions on Eskom and the electricity industry.
The hope is that both the long-awaited energy blueprint and the much-anticipated paper on Eskom's restructuring could be published as early as this week...
