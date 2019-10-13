Can Bridgestone tyres pass the minibus-taxi test?
13 October 2019 - 00:05
Two years in the making, a special taxi-strength tyre was launched this week by Bridgestone in a bid to improve the industry's safety record and fuel consumption.
Bafana Magagula, chief strategic officer of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco), says the council asked the tyre manufacturer two years ago if it could develop a tyre robust enough to withstand extreme heat and demanding braking conditions and offer improved rolling resistance - a key factor in energy efficiency. Low rolling resistance optimises fuel usage...
