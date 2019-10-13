My Brilliant Career: Looking after the people who look after the planes
13 October 2019 - 00:01
Tell me about working in human resources at Air Traffic and Navigation Services.
Every day at the office presents new opportunities and challenges for us human capital professionals. The role of the human resources department at ATNS has progressed from being very administrative and transactional to being a business and strategic partner with influence on the business...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.