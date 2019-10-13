No more bailouts for us thanks, says SABC chief
13 October 2019 - 00:11
The public broadcaster will not go back to government with a begging bowl. That's according to group CEO Madoda Mxakwe. He told Business Times that should they receive the entire R3.2bn they asked for, there will be no need for further bailouts.
Mxakwe said: "The SABC is confident that once it receives the remainder of the R3.2bn bailout, it will not need to go back to National Treasury for another bailout."..
