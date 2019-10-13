UN running out of money as US and others default on their dues
13 October 2019 - 00:04
The UN has an annual operating budget of several billion dollars, covering everything from humanitarian work to disarmament, but right now, it is just trying to make sure its employees get paid after this month.
How did it end up more than $200m (R3bn) in the red? The answer: member states who have not paid their dues, including the US...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.