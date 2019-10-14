Business

Cyril Ramaphosa open to outside investment in ailing state-owned SAA

14 October 2019 - 11:59 By Reuters
President Cyril Ramaphosa says 'we're talking to a few interested parties' about investing in SAA.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

SA is working to restore its institutions and secure private investment to grow the economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa told the Financial Times Africa Summit in London on Monday.

Ramaphosa said the country was also open to outside investment in ailing state-owned carrier SA Airways (SAA).

“We are on record as saying we are open to the participation of the private sector. As we speak now, we're talking to a few interested parties when it comes to SAA.”

He said the government needed to pursue prudent fiscal policies, stabilise its debt and reduce risk with contingent liabilities to attract much-needed investment in the country. 

