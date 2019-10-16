Fight between PIC and Iqbal Survé intensifies

The war of words between the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Sekunjalo Investment Holdings chair Iqbal Survé intensified on Wednesday, with the state-owned asset manager rebuffing Survés ultimatum that it withdraw comments it made in parliament or face court action.

The PIC rejected certain claims made by Survé “as factually misplaced, opportunistic, flawed and deceitful” and said it would await the court action, BusinessLIVE reported.

PIC acting head of legal Lindiwe Dlamini said in a briefing to parliament's finance committee on Tuesday that the PIC was considering the liquidation of Sekunjalo because it had failed to repay a 2013 loan extended to the company so that it could purchase Independent Media SA.