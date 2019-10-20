A Nobel for managers? Being bossy won't cut it
20 October 2019 - 00:04
Alfred Nobel helped build an industrial empire. He amassed a fortune that funded the famous prizes. But management "wasn't one of his priority areas of interest", according to Ingrid Carlberg, author of a new biography of the man.
While Nobel's bequest established prizes that commemorate his love of literature and science, it seems unlikely he would ever have considered rewarding managers in the same way. Still, prize season has made me think about what a Nobel for managers would reward, and who should be nominated for one...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.