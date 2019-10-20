A Nobel for managers? Being bossy won't cut it

Alfred Nobel helped build an industrial empire. He amassed a fortune that funded the famous prizes. But management "wasn't one of his priority areas of interest", according to Ingrid Carlberg, author of a new biography of the man.



While Nobel's bequest established prizes that commemorate his love of literature and science, it seems unlikely he would ever have considered rewarding managers in the same way. Still, prize season has made me think about what a Nobel for managers would reward, and who should be nominated for one...