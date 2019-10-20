Fitness start-ups flex muscles

My trainer is taking me through a new routine, dipping low into a squat jump and up again. "Keep those reps up!"



This is not a normal living-room workout or an outdated fitness DVD. A heartbeat tracker, strapped to my chest, pips along to my progress. My calorie burn appears on screen, and reps (repetitions) add up as a notification on the TV screams: "New personal best!" My smartphone tabulates the data and ranks my performance...