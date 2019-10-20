Fitness start-ups flex muscles
20 October 2019 - 00:06
My trainer is taking me through a new routine, dipping low into a squat jump and up again. "Keep those reps up!"
This is not a normal living-room workout or an outdated fitness DVD. A heartbeat tracker, strapped to my chest, pips along to my progress. My calorie burn appears on screen, and reps (repetitions) add up as a notification on the TV screams: "New personal best!" My smartphone tabulates the data and ranks my performance...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.