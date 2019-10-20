Gwede's power plea to investors
20 October 2019 - 00:10
The government will soon seek new electricity sources that can be brought online as soon as possible, to add to Eskom's capacity and reduce the risk of power cuts.
But questions have been raised about SA's commitment to coal. With a third day of power cuts on Friday, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said there was an immediate supply and demand gap that needed to be addressed because of challenges with Eskom's plant performance. The power cuts were "testimony to this", he said...
