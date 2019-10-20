Medical schemes short-changing their members
20 October 2019 - 00:06
Medical schemes continue to fail to pay or short-pay members' claims for prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), sparking complaints to the medical schemes regulator.
The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) says in its latest annual report that 1,242 of 3,808 complaints lodged last year related to PMBs - benefits that schemes are legally obliged to cover...
