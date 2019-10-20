Patience pays in value investing
20 October 2019 - 00:08
Growth shares have had their place in the sun for more than a decade, but the high price of these shares points to a significant opportunity for cheap value shares globally to deliver over the next 10 years.
Three global investment managers make a strong case for investing in value shares at a time when most investors are chasing what they consider the safe, resilient stocks in tough market conditions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.