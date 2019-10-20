Samsung slaps patch on design flaw
20 October 2019 - 00:05
Samsung Electronics is facing another blow to its reputation as it plans to deploy a software patch to fix a major security flaw in its flagship Galaxy S10 and Note 10 smartphones.
The latest embarrassment came as it was discovered that some S10 phones could be unlocked by others when a third-party gel protector covered the fingerprint sensor...
