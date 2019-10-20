Sekunjalo liquidation 'logical'

The liquidation of Sekunjalo Holdings would be the logical conclusion to an impasse between the company and the Public Investment Corp, PIC chair Reuel Khoza says.



Speaking to Business Times this week, Khoza said the step would help to protect civil servant pensions. The PIC, which says Sekunjalo owes it more than R1bn in loan repayments, has raised concerns that Iqbal Survé's company could be moving its assets offshore...