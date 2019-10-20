SOEs, where temps run the show

"It seems I am always on standby," acting SAA CEO Zukiswa Ramasia joked at a conference recently.



So, it seems, is much of the rest of the state-owned sector, where acting CEOs tend to be the rule and permanently appointed ones the exception. Nor is it just the captains who are acting - so is much of the crew, with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) peopled by executives who've often been acting for months, if not years...