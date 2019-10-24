MARKET WRAP: Banks lead JSE lower as markets await decision on Brexit extension

The European Central Bank (ECB) opted to keep the deposit facility rate unchanged at -0.5% on Thursday, in line with market expectations. This marked ECB president Mario Draghi’s final policy announcement before handing over the reins to former International Monetary Fund (IMF) head Christine Lagarde.

“A rapid round-up of market expectations show that another rate cut [by the ECB] is not anticipated before June 2020 and the quantitative easing should last until the third quarter of 2022. The first interest rate hike is not considered [to happen] any time before the fourth quarter of 2022,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

At 5.18pm, the rand was flat at R14.6461/$ while it had strengthened 0.29%to R16.2525/€ and 0.68% to R18.7895/£. The euro weakened 0.31% to $1.1097.

Gold was up 0.7% to $1,502.19/oz, breaking through $1,500 for the first time in almost two weeks, and platinum added 0.51% to $925.06. Brent crude gained 0.61% to $61.41 a barrel.

The Dow was down 0.19% to 26,783.64 points, while, in Europe, the FTSE 100 had added 0.81%, France’s CAC 40 0.33%, and Germany’s DAX 0.54%.

Earlier, the Shanghai Composite was flat while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.87% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 0.55%.

The JSE all share fell 0.17% to 55,478.50 points and the top 40 0.24%. Banks fell 1.4% while gold miners gained 2.28%.

Standard Bank lost 2.13% to R171.28, Absa 1.68% to R160.20, FirstRand 1.46% to R66.75, and Nedbank 1.12% to R237.85.

Altron fell 2.97% to R26.45. The company said on Thursday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations increased 4% to 73c in the six months to end-August.

Clicks rose 0.24% to R239.58. The retailer said on Thursday that its group turnover increased 7.2% in the year to end-August.

RDI Reit gained 1.74% to R24. The landlord said on Thursday that it reduced retail exposure to 35.3% in the year to end-August.

Quantum Foods leapt 5.21% to R3.84. This despite the company saying on Thursday that it expects its HEPS to decrease by between 42% and 46%, to between 87.7c and 94.3c, for the 12 months to end-September.

Harmony led gains among larger gold miners, up 6.21% to R48.76, followed by Gold Fields rising 2.37% to R85.48, and AngloGold Ashanti 2.2% to R321.99.

- BusinessLIVE