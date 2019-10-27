Altruism gains traction in SA
27 October 2019 - 00:15
Move over the Ruperts and other icons of South African philanthropy, a growing number of the black elite are wading into this territory as SA grapples with being among the most unequal societies in the world.
Wealthy families in SA, in general, continue to create philanthropic foundations despite bad news about the economy, poor state finances and political challenges...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.