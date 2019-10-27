Is Ithuba's number up?

Ithuba Holdings, holder of the National Lottery operator's licence, and Johnny Copelyn's Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) are set for a bitter face-off this week as their prolonged battle for control of the lucrative R8bn lotto contract enters the high court.



HCI, which is listed on the JSE, controls casinos at Gold Reef City and Montecasino in Johannesburg and Grand West in Cape Town, as well as other gaming assets. It approached the South Gauteng High Court to hear the matter on an urgent basis over concerns it raised on governance at Ithuba and its management company, Zamani Marketing and Management Consultants...