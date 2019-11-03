ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: City of Joburg hack was an attack waiting to happen

Another week, another cybersecurity disaster in SA. This time, it was the City of Johannesburg's website and services that went down, after hackers exploited a hole in its information security protection.



An entity calling itself Shadow Kill Hackers demanded a ransom payment from the city, failing which it would publish sensitive documents. It was not the first time hackers have brought down a municipal site. In two cases in the US, the local authorities paid the ransom of about half a million dollars each. The demand from the City of Joburg was a "mere" $30,000 (R450,000) worth of bitcoins. To the city's credit, it rejected the demand out of hand...