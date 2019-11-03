ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: City of Joburg hack was an attack waiting to happen
03 November 2019 - 00:01
Another week, another cybersecurity disaster in SA. This time, it was the City of Johannesburg's website and services that went down, after hackers exploited a hole in its information security protection.
An entity calling itself Shadow Kill Hackers demanded a ransom payment from the city, failing which it would publish sensitive documents. It was not the first time hackers have brought down a municipal site. In two cases in the US, the local authorities paid the ransom of about half a million dollars each. The demand from the City of Joburg was a "mere" $30,000 (R450,000) worth of bitcoins. To the city's credit, it rejected the demand out of hand...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.