Curb mooted to save penguins
03 November 2019 - 00:16
The pelagic fishing sector is facing restrictions on sardine and anchovy netting as part of a new government plan to save endangered African penguins from starvation and ultimate extinction.
The draft management plan, gazetted for public comment by Barbara Creecy, the minister of environmental affairs, forestry and fisheries, suggests that starvation is the major cause of the deaths of nearly 35,000 penguin breeding pairs between 2001 and 2009...
