For retailers Friday 29th is a black- letter day
03 November 2019 - 00:17
Consumers may love Black Friday, but it's a thorny issue for many retailers.
South African shoppers spent close to R3bn at stores on Black Friday last year according to some reports, increasing year on year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.