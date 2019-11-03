Business

For retailers Friday 29th is a black- letter day

03 November 2019 - 00:17 By ADELE SHEVEL

Consumers may love Black Friday, but it's a thorny issue for many retailers.

South African shoppers spent close to R3bn at stores on Black Friday last year according to some reports, increasing year on year...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA on notice as Moody's changes its outlook to negative Business
  2. SA must get its house in order to avoid universal junk status: economist warns Business
  3. Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its own mess Business
  4. MARKET WRAP: Rand continues to fall ahead of Moody’s rating review Business
  5. Unemployment continues climb to worst levels in more than a decade Business

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X