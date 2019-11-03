HARRY JOFFE: Leaving an inheritance is complicated when heirs live abroad

Increasingly, South African families are dispersed all over the world. When a family member dies in SA and the heirs are all offshore, there are some complexities you may need to navigate.



Consider this scenario. Mr A dies. He has a life insurance policy in SA. He has three children, all living abroad, who are the beneficiaries of the policy. What happens to the proceeds of the life policy?..