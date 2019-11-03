'New' Starbucks plans 200 outlets
03 November 2019 - 00:24
Starbucks will continue its ambitious growth strategy in SA with new partners after Taste Holdings said on Friday it would sell its Starbucks operation as part of a move out of the food business.
The US company said it would continue to grow Starbucks in SA from the 13 outlets to the 200 stores Taste initially planned...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.