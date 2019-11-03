No-deal Brexit fatigue ails civil servants, business
03 November 2019 - 00:23
The next UK government will find it difficult to encourage civil servants and businesses to prepare for a no-deal Brexit in 2020 after "crying wolf" no fewer than three times this year, Whitehall and industry figures warned.
As the latest Brexit deadline of October 31 passed without taking effect after the EU agreed to extend the UK's membership until January 31, officials and business leaders said there was a limit to how often the UK could prepare for a no-deal departure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.