Sasol CEO bullish on US fiasco recovery
03 November 2019 - 00:20
Asked about the plan for his first 100 days, Sasol's new CEO Fleetwood Grobler jokes that the first thing is to get a 100-day plan.
But Grobler, who took office on Friday, just days after his predecessors stepped down over cost overruns and delays at Sasol's $12.9bn (R194.7bn) Lake Charles Chemicals Project, is very clear about the need for the beleaguered group to be realistic and to focus and deliver on just three key items over the next three to six months...
