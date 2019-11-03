Test for Tesla as giants join the charge

When Tesla launched the Roadster in 2008, buyers of the first $109,000 car included George Clooney, former eBay president Jeff Skoll and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk himself, then chair of the company.



Now its CEO, Musk is following a long-held plan to put Teslas in the driveways of the middle classes, pushing down the price of its most affordable Model 3 to $36,200 (R547,000) in the US...