Business

Test for Tesla as giants join the charge

03 November 2019 - 00:13 By OLIVIA RUDGARD

When Tesla launched the Roadster in 2008, buyers of the first $109,000 car included George Clooney, former eBay president Jeff Skoll and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk himself, then chair of the company.

Now its CEO, Musk is following a long-held plan to put Teslas in the driveways of the middle classes, pushing down the price of its most affordable Model 3 to $36,200 (R547,000) in the US...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA on notice as Moody's changes its outlook to negative Business
  2. SA must get its house in order to avoid universal junk status: economist warns Business
  3. Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its own mess Business
  4. MARKET WRAP: Rand continues to fall ahead of Moody’s rating review Business
  5. Unemployment continues climb to worst levels in more than a decade Business

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X