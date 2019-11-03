Business

Unbundling Eskom should be 'just the start' of grid reform

03 November 2019 - 00:19 By ASHA SPECKMAN

SA must adopt a willing-buyer, willing-seller model in the electricity sector to shift the burden of selling power and generating revenue onto the private sector, according to a former Eskom executive.

The government is looking into reform of the electricity supply industry, starting with the unbundling of Eskom over the next two years, which may result in greater private sector participation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. SA on notice as Moody's changes its outlook to negative Business
  2. SA must get its house in order to avoid universal junk status: economist warns Business
  3. Ayo tells the PIC to take responsibility for its own mess Business
  4. MARKET WRAP: Rand continues to fall ahead of Moody’s rating review Business
  5. Unemployment continues climb to worst levels in more than a decade Business

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X