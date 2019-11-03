Unions declare wages war
03 November 2019 - 00:25
Public sector trade unions are planning a pushback against the government's plans to curb wage increases for public servants, saying wasteful expenditure must be addressed first before curbs on compensation can be discussed.
Civil servant compensation now accounts for 35% of the consolidated budget, the National Treasury said in its medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday...
