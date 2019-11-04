WATCH | Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest ratings adjustment

South Africa missed being downgraded to junk status by Moody's on Friday. However, it did receive a "negative outlook" rating, which leaves a junk-status downgrade quite possible early next year.

The country, similar to an individual entity, relies on credit ratings when it comes to international investment.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will feel pressured to create quick economic reform in order to avoid a downgrade to junk status next year.