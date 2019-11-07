Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie named Business Leader of the Year
07 November 2019 - 22:36
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie was named 2019 Business Leader of the Year at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards on Thursday night.
The award was presented at a gala event at The Empire Venue in Parktown, Johannesburg...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.