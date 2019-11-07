Mabuza confident government can get cheaper coal to help embattled Eskom

Deputy president David Mabuza says there are positive signs that the cost of coal will be lowered as the government scrambles to find ways to save Eskom, the country’s ailing power utility.

“There are positive signs that coal costs will be lowered. Meetings with suppliers took place, but they are raising a lot of issues regarding labour. They are saying if they reduce costs they will have to reduce the number of people they employ, but as government we are saying no,” Mabuza said.

“We are looking for an amicable way to solve this ... that will be of benefit to the suppliers and Eskom,” he added.

BusinessLIVE reported that Eskom’s primary energy costs rose 17% in its most recent financial year, due to higher coal charges. The utility has burnt more than 100-million tons of coal annually for at least a decade.

The costs have also been pushed up by increased production from independent power producers (IPP). Eskom has had to pay a set rate for the energy supplied by the IPPs.

The government has said on several occasions that it would like to renegotiate the tariff of the first two bidding rounds of the renewable IPP programme, as the prices negotiated at the time were expensive relative to the later rounds.

But IPPs and the investor community have warned that a renegotiation of contracts will undermine investor sentiment and cast doubt on the government’s integrity in honouring contractual obligations.