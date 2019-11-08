MARKET WRAP: JSE slips as trade war uncertainties persist

“Although most remain cautiously optimistic that a trade deal is still on the horizon, conflicting messages between both sides could strain investor confidence and dampen global sentiment,” FXTM senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was down 0.24% to 27,607.23 points. In Europe, the FTSE 100 lost 0.63%, France's CAC 40 0.12% and Germany's DAX 0.33%.



Earlier, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.49% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.7%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.26%.

The rand was on track for its best weekly performance in three, up 1.36% on Friday evening. The local currency has been the best-performing among emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg over the last five days.

However, at 5.16pm, the rand had weakened 0.48% to R14.8119/$, 0.26% to R16.3323/€ and 0.46% to R18.9817/£. The euro had weakened 0.22% to $1.1026.

Gold was down 0.32% to $1,463.74/oz, set for its biggest weekly drop in over two years, while platinum dropped 2.33% to $887.38. Brent crude lost 2.15% to $60.94 a barrel.

The R2030 government bond was weaker, with the yield rising 8.5 basis points to 9.17%. Bond yields move inversely to bond prices.

The JSE all share fell 1.51% to 56,617 points and the top 40 1.59%. Industrials fell 1.91% and gold miners 3.43%.

Gold Fields dropped 6.31% to R76.45, Harmony 3.96% to R45.89, AngloGold Ashanti 2.34% to R283 and Sibanye 2.16% to R26.77.



Among diversified miners, Glencore fell 1.69% to R48.28, BHP 1.61% to R327.55, Anglo American 1.39% to R390.53 and South32 1.39% to R27.64.

Tiger Brands gained 6.23% to R234.50. The packaged-goods company said on Friday that it was considering disposing of its value-added meat products business.

Richemont dropped 5.73% to R110.77 The company said on Friday that sales in Hong Kong decreased by double-digits in the six months to end-September.