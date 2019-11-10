Brexit chaos bites property pioneer
10 November 2019 - 05:03
The first black-owned and -managed property fund to list on the JSE is in survival mode but is not going under any time soon, says founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana.
Rebosis Property Fund, which he started in 2010 and listed in 2011, presents its year-end results tomorrow, and if the half-year results are anything to go by, they'll be bloody...
