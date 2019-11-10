China's Singles' Day is biggest shopping spree

Alibaba Group will kick off its annual 24-hour shopping extravaganza tomorrow with deals and deep discounts, and a performance by American pop star Taylor Swift.



The Singles' Day sale is now bigger than Black Friday. It comes as the $486bn Chinese retail juggernaut navigates through a major turning point, the resignation of its co-founder Jack Ma as chair, and aims to raise up to $15bn via a share sale in Hong Kong this month...