Europe's traders call for a shorter working day on bourses

Two of the largest industry bodies in European financial markets are lobbying the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and other trading venues to open later and shorten their working day by 90 minutes, in a bid to boost liquidity and improve workers' mental health.



The associations are in early discussions with exchanges to shorten the trading day for equity markets across Europe to 9am-4pm. The calls have been led by the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME), which represents banks, and the Investment Association, which represents investors...