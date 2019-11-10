Business

How offices will work smarter

10 November 2019 - 05:00 By JUDITH EVANS

An article in Time magazine in 2000 depicted a futuristic white-collar worker called "Icon Woman" who would find jobs "on the web" to do at home. She would work with "a far-flung virtual stable of teammates (most of whom she's never met)", while "her fully wired home is her castle".

Yet almost 20 years later, workers worldwide still flock to offices each day. The percentage of US employees who work from home increased from 3.3% in 2000 to 5.2% in 2017, census data show - leaving almost 95% still travelling to work...

