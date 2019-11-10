Business

'Personality clash' at the bottom of Spar row

10 November 2019 - 05:04 By JEFF WICKS

In a David and Goliath showdown, a family-owned business has hauled the Spar Group to court in a battle for control of 41 stores in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and North West.

The Giannacopoulos Group, which is the single biggest owner of Spar stores in SA and employs 2,800 people, has accused the JSE-listed company of trying to run it out of business...

