Titans tuxedo up for Top 100 trophies

Take a former Gauteng premier and his chic business-savvy wife, add a Goldman Sachs kingpin giving it all up for the hallowed halls of academia and throw in a boertjie from Bloem who recently scored himself a not-too-shabby R95m pay cheque.



Then there's a Zulu-speaking whitey who grew up in rural KwaZulu-Natal and a legal eagle unlikely to be on former South African Revenue Service boss Tom Moyane's Christmas gift list - the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies annual knees-up drew together a business who's who on Thursday night...