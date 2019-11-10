Business

Top-up may take pledges to R371bn

10 November 2019 - 05:00 By ASHA SPECKMAN

Unmoved by looming sovereign credit ratings downgrades, local and international investors are piling into SA's investment opportunities, boosting the government's confidence that it can soon receive R8bn more in investment.

Invest SA, the government's investment promotion agency, said this additional investment was expected in the manufacturing and fast-moving consumer goods industries. It would boost the R363bn of investment commitments that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at the second annual South African Investment Conference on Wednesday, with telecommunications, mining and retail companies among the many pledging funds...

